Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield.

The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts.

The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over traffic concerns. Area neighborhood associations supported the idea, saying it would help bring more life to the corner where an old gas station once operated.

“I think this is a fantastic thing that’s going to happen here, and the whole community is so excited that this thing passed,” said Brad Beach, a local pickleball player. “Anytime we can get more exposure for the sport and business owners are willing to go out on a limb and try something new. I think it’s great.”

“The Loose Goose project is designed to be really an activity center for the Grand Avenue Parkway,” said Andrew Doolittle, developer. “We plan to have a completion by fall of next year, which should align very closely with the opening date of the Grand Avenue Parkway.”

Doolittle says they are working on a project design and hope to start building by this winter.

