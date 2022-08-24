Green Forest, Ark. School District using state funds to reward staff

By Noah Tucker
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Legislature earmarked $123.5 million in American Rescue Funds for public school districts.

Most 35 districts will use the funds for staff recruitment and retention due to difficulties from pandemic-related staffing shortages.

Green Forest Public Schools is awaiting the funding, which has already been approved by the school board for $5,000 compensation packages for all staff members, regardless of classification.

“We’re a whole child school district. All students are touched by employees of the district, from the bus driver to the cafeteria, to the nurse, to the teacher,” said Dr. Summers. “ If it’s something for one, it’s something for all.”

The legislative panel suggested $5,000 compensation packages for full-time teachers and $2,500 for classified support staff. The district initially planned to use the funding for new classrooms and renovations to the high school gym but changed course when the Arkansas Department of Education said it could be used for staff compensation.

“Difficult times that we’re having with COVID, teacher shortage, on and on,” said Dr. Summers. “At that time, we brought it back to our board, and we did a $5,000 compensation for all licensed employees.”

Summers says in addition to the 35 districts that have already gained approval, more will likely come when the legislature is back in session next week.

