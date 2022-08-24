Hawk carrying a mouse breaks into family home, startles teen

Hawk breaks in to Wisconsin home.
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A hawk flew through a window in a home in Wisconsin Monday morning.

Ashlynn Mallett, 14, was home when she heard the sound of glass shattering. When she went to investigate, she discovered a hawk had flown into the house.

“As I was watching TV, I just heard a loud crash through the window and the dog started barking,” Mallett told WEAU. “So, I walked over and there is a hawk in the porch.”

The teen called her dad for help to deal with the feathered intruder – which also brought a mouse with it.

The hawk was stuck inside the porch, unable to find its way out through the window it had broken.

They called Eau Claire Animal Control to safely remove the bird.

Video shared by the homeowners shows the hawk escorted outside through an open door by shooing it away with a plastic lid.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Buc-ee's celebrates groundbreaking in Springfield.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield.
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
Buc-ees is the world’s largest convenience store, and it is officially coming to Springfield.
Buc-ee’s breaking ground on Springfield travel center Tuesday

Latest News

The top three risk factors are tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol and having a high body...
Almost half of global cancer deaths caused by preventable risks, study says
Michael Billingsley faces first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in...
Phelps County deputies arrest man in girlfriend’s death
Emergency care must also include abortions in situations where a woman’s health or life is...
Judge blocks federal guidelines that include abortion services in emergency care
President Joe Biden is prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in...
Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness
The top three risk factors are tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol or having a high body...
Almost half of global deaths caused by preventable risks, study says