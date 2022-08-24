More lawsuits filed against Stockton boarding school accusing staff of sexual and physical abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More people are coming forward with claims of mistreatment at a teen care facility in Stockton.

The Agape Boarding School has been under fire for the past year.

Last year, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt identified 65 criminal charges against 22-staff members accused of abusing 36 children. But the Cedar County prosecutor only charged 5 people with multiple counts of assault.

It hasn’t stopped those boys, many of whom are now men, from filing civil lawsuits.

“I went to Agape Boarding School as a kid seeking help. I left Agape Boarding School a kid stripped of their innocence and forever traumatized,” said Robert Bucklin.

He is one of many former Agape Boarding School students who have filed a civil lawsuit against the facility. He says he endured sexual, physical, and emotional abuse for 6 years with no way to contact anyone for help.

“They refused to mail the letters. They wrote on top of the letters, sticky notes, this letter cannot go out or you need to read this letter. There’s a lot that needs to be changed. Everything was censored,” he said.

Two more civil lawsuits with similar claims of abuse were filed in July against Agape. This month a federal lawsuit that names the facility, along with the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding school, was filed.

Attorneys for the boarding school sent us this statement in response to the allegations:

“For the past 30 years, Agape has provided over 6,000 boys with an opportunity to get their life back on track and toward a bright future. Along with 24/7 supervision Agape provides accredited academics, vocational training, mentoring, sports, and many activities the boys enjoy. We are disappointed to learn of the sensational allegations that some of our former boys are making now for the first time. We have read many specific allegations that we know could not have happened given the 24/7 supervision that extends to the sleeping quarters, shower bays, classroom, dining hall, and all outdoor activities. We monitor the boys 24/7 for their own safety and the safety of every other boy here. We have filed responses to these lawsuits denying the allegations and look forward to a trial where evidence can be presented to refute these allegations.”

“It definitely angers me. It angers all of the survivors and the victims of Agape Boarding School,” said Bucklin about the statement.

He says he’s working with state lawmakers to make changes.

“We have some more laws on the table this next session we’re looking to propose in Missouri, extending the statute of limitations on sexual abuse, giving DFS more authority. If a school like Agape is under investigation it gives DFS the authority to close them right away instead of waiting on the outcome,” he explained.

He is hoping to stop the cycle of abuse.

“That’s the most important thing making sure that no other kid goes through what we went through. No other kid is abandoned like we were abandoned. No other kid is molested or starved or tortured or their civil and human rights are stripped away or violated,” he said.

The criminal case against Trent Hartman, one of 5 people charged, will move forward. The four others, Seth Duncan, Scott Dumar, Christopher McElroy, and Everett Graves, will be in court next month.

Litigation is also still pending against the school’s former doctor, David Smock.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.