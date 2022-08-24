Phelps County deputies arrest man in girlfriend’s death

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies arrested a man in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

Michael Billingsley faces first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Vanessa Bradfield.

Investigators found Bradfield’s body inside a home Beulau Monday morning. Investigators say Billingsley admitted the two slapped each other during an argument. Investigators say the victim fell to the ground, where she later died.

Investigators say Billingsley admitted to attempting CPR after finding her an hour later. They say he admitted to leaving the home because he had an active warrant.

Billingsley’s father, Douglas Billingsley, faces a tampering with evidence charge in the case.

