Phelps County deputies arrest man in girlfriend’s death

Michael Billingsley faces first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in...
Michael Billingsley faces first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Vanessa Bradfield.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies arrested a man in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

Michael Billingsley faces first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Vanessa Bradfield.

Investigators found Bradfield’s body inside a home Beulau Monday morning. Investigators say Billingsley admitted the two slapped each other during an argument. Investigators say the victim fell to the ground, where she later died.

Investigators say Billingsley admitted to attempting CPR after finding her an hour later. They say he admitted to leaving the home because he had an active warrant.

Billingsley’s father, Douglas Billingsley, faces a tampering with evidence charge in the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Buc-ee's celebrates groundbreaking in Springfield.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on new Springfield, Mo. store
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield.
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
Buc-ees is the world’s largest convenience store, and it is officially coming to Springfield.
Buc-ee’s breaking ground on Springfield travel center Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Highs in the eastern Ozarks should be a degree or two hotter than Tuesday, while other areas...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 90° back in the forecast
A slow warm-up ahead
Many college students are taking the first steps in building their credit by getting that first...
College and credit cards: building your credit and avoiding debt