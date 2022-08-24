Royals place Greinke, Staumont on IL

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up a run to the Minnesota...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke reacts after giving up a run to the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals placed pitcher Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm tightness, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. Kansas City also placed reliever Josh Staumont on the 15-day injured list for right biceps tendinitis.

Greinke’s injury designation is retroactive to Aug. 21.

In a corresponding move, the club announced that right-handed pitcher Collin Snider and left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz have been recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Royals, MLB unveil historic 2023 schedule

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
An old school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools.
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
Springfield city council approves zoning for “Loose Goose”
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

O-Zone: Missouri State's Fixsen glad to be back on the court after bout with cancer
O-Zone: Chuck Hepola previews upcoming Evangel football season
O-Zone: Chuck Hepola previews upcoming Evangel football season
FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
Read reaction to the death of Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson
FILE - Len Dawson, front, and Fred Arbanas board the plane as a crowd looks on in Kansas City,...
PHOTOS: Len Dawson — a Hall of Fame QB, an iconic broadcaster, a Kansas City legend