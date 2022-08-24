So why is Springfield homeless shelter non-profit filing a lawsuit against the state of Missouri and the Attorney General?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The non-profit Springfield-based organization that runs Eden Village and Revive 66 Campground homeless shelters is suing the state of Missouri and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The lawsuit claims a recently-passed house bill concerning the homeless is unconstitutional.

The Gathering Tree was formed 12 years ago by a group headed by David and Linda Brown with the mission of helping chronic homeless people.

Their motto and goal?

“A city where no one sleeps outside.”

“It’s God’s project,” Linda Brown said. “He’s guided us the entire way. We have fallen in love with the unsheltered friends we have met on the streets through The Gathering Tree over the years. We’ve seen lives changed. It’s a solution that works.”

Over the years the organization has stayed quite busy by building two Eden Villages that provide permanent housing and the Revive 66 Campground that supplies overnight lodging. The permanent tiny homes concept has even been picked up by 10 other communities in nine states.

But now the Gathering Tree is becoming an advocate in another cause for the homeless by filing a lawsuit against the state over House Bill 1606 which makes it illegal for anyone to sleep on state-owned land and redirects state funding towards short-term housing for the homeless.

The new law provides that state and federal funding shall be used for:

-- parking areas which provide water, electrical outlets and bathrooms

-- camping facilities which provide storage of personal property and mental health and substance abuse evaluation as determined by the state and local agency

-- individual shelters that house 1-3 individuals for a period of not more than two years

--congregate shelter housing (more than 4 individuals) if such a facility monitors and provides programs to improve employment, income and prevention of a return to homelessness

“From our best reading of this bill it eliminates support for organizations like ours who would focus on permanent housing for the chronically homeless,” said Benjamin Stringer, the attorney for The Gathering Tree. “That’s what we do here. We provide both temporary and permanent shelter options for our friends in the homeless community. We’re obviously not the only ones providing services to the homeless around the state and to receive state funding you can’t provide a permanent shelter for more than two years.”

“In the first two Eden Villages we have tried to maintain that we don’t want or try to use government money,” added Linda Brown. “But that’s not to say in the future we won’t need to ask for assistance and so this is basically cutting us off. At this moment we have around 150 applications from people who want to have a home and want to make a change in their lives. We can’t build them fast enough. And this bill is going to squelch a lot of this.”

As for the part of the bill that makes it illegal for the homeless to sleep on state-owned land?

“When they do move them out of these places where are they going to go?” Linda responded. “It just seems so unjust. Even down to law enforcement, what they’re going to have to do and how it will affect the jail system. It just trickles down and affects a lot of people. In our first meeting after this bill was signed everyone was shocked and trying to figure out how all this is going to play out. So we had to do something.”

Stringer pointed out the ramifications also extend to a city’s liability as well.

“The bill gives authority to the Attorney General to basically sue cities if they’re not enforcing their local ordinance to the liking of the Attorney General,” he said. “I still don’t think any of us really know what organizations that serve the unsheltered will look like if this is followed through because it doesn’t just affect the organization, it directly affects the unsheltered by criminalizing the homeless in different ways.”

Stringer explained that the lawsuit contends House Bill 1606 is unconstitutional because the homeless measures are included as part of a bill that’s actually about other subject matter.

“House Bill 1606 touches on a number of subjects primarily focused on teachers,” he said. “It’s not a single-subject bill which makes it unconstitutional. When you pass a bill it needs to be related to a single subject. Part of the reason for that is if you make it about any number of subjects it can be really hard to figure out what’s actually in the bill. We’re also challenging the fact that adding homelessness is a deviation from the original purpose and title of the bill.”

When contacted for a response, the Attorney General’s Office said it will not be commenting at this time.

But all of this is part of a continuing conundrum over what to do about the growing homeless population.

Brown believes it’s not an insurmountable problem and can be fixed.

“The only way that’s going to happen is for all the non-profits to hold hands together and make this happen,” Linda said. “Everybody fills a niche...the single mom, the families... and eventually they will all be off the streets. They’re human beings, just like you and me. They deserve a chance.”

