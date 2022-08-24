You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cooler days are ahead for us, and nature is already preparing.

Hummingbirds, like some species of butterflies, migrate south in the early fall to stay warm. It’s a long trek spanning hundreds of thousands of miles, which can be a lot of flying for a three-inch-long bird.

In the Ozarks, we can lend a hand to these fellow flying creatures by keeping them fed. All you need is sugar, water, and a hummingbird feeder.

“We’re entering a time of year where it will be hard for your supply to keep up with their demand. They’re eating a lot,” Francis Skalicky, a media specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, explained. The peak feeding season for hummingbirds spans from late August to early October.

Feeding these types of birds is relatively inexpensive.

The recipe for the nectar is four parts water to one part sugar. Hummingbirds are attracted to the color red, so dying the necar red with food coloring or finding a red feeder will better your chances at viewing these fast-flapping creatures.

In terms of our own benefit in this exchange, with a smile, Skalicky said it’s all about connecting with the outdoors.

“It gets you appreciative of nature, and the more people we can have appreciating our outdoors, the better our outdoors are going to be,” Skalicky said.

