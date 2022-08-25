1 of 3 people charged in the murders of a Willard couple takes a plea deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first of three suspects charged with killing a Willard couple has pleaded guilty to his role in the double murder.

Matthew Plumb was facing two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul.

“It’s been very difficult on the family as a whole. But we’re strong and we’re staying together,” said Chute’s mother Lisa Pini.

Chute and Sproul were found shot to death at their Willard home on Mill street nearly two years ago. Chute’s 4-year-old daughter was found unharmed inside a bathroom.

Plumb took a deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony and tampering with evidence Tuesday.

Investigators don’t believe Plumb pulled the trigger. Instead, they say he told Theresa Cox and Duncan Bogle how to pull off the crime by telling them he would report the gun stolen and provide an alibi.

Investigators say Plumb later led authorities to the gun thrown into a creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm Park.

“I hope that Theresa and Duncan don’t ever get out. I just don’t feel that they deserve to walk freely after what happened,” said Pini.

She says his family is doing their best to hold onto his memory, especially for the sake of his daughter.

“Even though she was four when it happened we’re really hoping that she remembers him,” she said.

Pini says that dealing with her son’s murder is a day-by-day process.

“There’s a song when he went into boot camp, called Fortunate Son by CCR and it always reminded me of him. Now I hear it all the time so I know he’s around me,” she said.

She and the rest of the family is ready to see Cox and Bogle have their day in court.

“You just find the strength and keep going,” said Pini.

Plumb will be formally sentenced in December.

