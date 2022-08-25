Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo mourns the death of a cougar

Photo of Aidan by zookeeper Christina Rizzo/Dickerson Park Zoo
Photo of Aidan by zookeeper Christina Rizzo/Dickerson Park Zoo(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) – Zookeepers humanely euthanized Aidan, an 18-year-old cougar, at the Dickerson Park Zoo on Thursday.

Zookeepers say the cougar suffered from declining health in relation to age and chronic renal failure.

“I can’t speak highly enough about all the work everyone did to treat all of Aidan’s health issues,” said Dickerson Park Zoo veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Zec. “He was diagnosed with chronic renal failure on April 28, 2021, and he lived as long as he did because of the care and attention of his animal care team.”

Aidan recently celebrated his 18th birthday at the zoo. Life expectancy for cougars in human care is 18-20 years.

“He was an amazing cat and definitely loved by all. We will miss him,” said zookeeper Bethany Gates.

Aidan arrived at Dickerson Park Zoo in November 2004 after being confiscated by a Missouri Department of Conservation agent at roughly three months old.

Following his arrival at the zoo, he first lived with a female cougar named Ginger until her death in 2012. Since 2013, Aidan has been living with another female cougar named Cali.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

