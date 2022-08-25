Fall Festivals: See the list of 2022 festivals around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall festivals are returning across the Ozarks. Check out the schedule below.

If you would like your festival added, click here: https://www.ky3.com/page/weekend-events/

Sunflower Patches:

Country Roads, Stotts City, Mo., CLICK HERE: https://countryroads.farm/

7 C’s Winery, Walnut Grove, Mo., CLICK HERE: https://www.7cswinery.com/sunflower.html

Pumpkin Patches/Corn Mazes:

Exeter Corn Maze, Beginning September 3: CLICK HERE: https://www.exetercornmaze.com/

Shepherd of the Hills: Shepherd’s Pumpkinfest, September 23-October 30 (Fridays-Sundays): CLICK HERE: https://theshepherdofthehills.com/shepherds-pumpkinfest/

Silver Dollar City: Harvest Festival Featuring Crafts & Pumpkins In the City, September 21-October 29: CLICK HERE: https://www.silverdollarcity.com/theme-park/festivals/harvest-festival/

The Barnhouse Pumpkin Patch & Festival: September 25-October 31: CLICK HERE: https://barnhousepumpkinpatch.wordpress.com/

SEPTEMBER 2021:

Seymour Apple Festival, September 8-10: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Seymour-Apple-Festival-350862091654852/?fref=ts”

Springfield’s St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Harvest Home September 9-10: CLICK HERE: https://www.seaschurch.org/harvest-home

Japanese Fall Festival, Springfield, September 9-11: CLICK HERE: https://peacethroughpeople.org/?fbclid=IwAR0KWbOrcqj_LPbmLWQuPQDnuQC6rrDWNbdRg2iZPjns8P3yaPKSg5Mvaro

Buffalo Celtic Festivals, Buffalo, Mo., September 9-10: CLICK HERE: https://www.buffaloareachamber.org/celticfestival

Conway Community Days, September 9-10: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/conwaycommunitydays/

Bolivar Country Days, September 10: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/downtownbolivar

Starvy Creek Fall Festival, Conway, Mo., September 15-17: CLICK HERE: https://starvycreek.com/

Branson Autumn Daze, September 15-17: CLICK HERE: https://www.explorebranson.com/event/autumn-daze-arts-crafts-music-festival/2496

Hootin an Hollarin, Gainesville, September 15-17: CLICK HERE: https://hootinanhollarin.com/festival-schedule

Marionville Apple Fest, September 16-17: CLICK HERE: http://www.marionvilleapplefest.com/index.html

Cider Days on Walnut Street, Springfield, September 17-18: Click Here: https://www.itsalldowntown.com/ciderdays/

30th Annual 1860 Lifestyle Exposition, Springfield, Sept 17-18: CLICK HERE: https://www.graycampbellfarmstead.org/index.html

State of the Ozarks Fall Festival, Hollister, September 17: CLICK HERE: http://stateoftheozarks.net/showcase/events/soto-fest/

Annual Mead Fest, Walnut Grove, Mo, September 18: CLICK HERE: https://www.7cswinery.com/meadfest/meadfest.html

Billings Merchants Fall Festival, September 24: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Billings-Merchants-Association-1893727534286315/

HOBA Bluegrass Festival, West Plains, September 22-24: CLICK HERE: https://hobabluegrass.wixsite.com/mysite/september-2021-festival

Black Walnut Festival in Stockton, September 22-24: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/The-Black-Walnut-Festival-438858122954851/

Celebration of Nations, Rolla, September 24: CLICK HERE: https://nations.mst.edu/

Fair Grove Heritage Reunion, September 24-25 CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Fair-Grove-Historical-And-Preservation-Society-1446644465466242/

Rockin Rogersville, September 24: CLICK HERE: https://rockinrogersville.com/

Hillberry Music Festival, Eureka Springs, September 29-October 2: CLICK HERE: https://hillberryfestival.com/

DCO’s Wine & Whiskey Walk, Springfield, September 30: CLICK HERE: https://www.dcoonline.com/event/dco-s-annual-wine-walk

Marshfield Harvest Days, Military Festival, September 30, October 1: CLICK HERE: https://www.lasr.net/travel/city.php?&TravelTo=MO0712033&VE=Y&Event_ID=MO0712033e002

Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks (Ava), September 30-October 1: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/phfozarks/

Republic Pumpkin Daze, September 30-October 1: CLICK HERE: https://republicpumpkindaze.com/

OCTOBER 2021:

Frogtober Family Fitness Festival in Waynesville, Mo., The month of October: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/frogtoberfamilyfitnessfestival/

Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage, The Month of October: CLICK HERE: https://carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf

Lockwood “September Days”, October 1: Click Here: http://www.lockwoodseptemberdays.com/

Ozark Arts and Craft Show, Ozark, Mo., October 1-2: CLICK HERE: https://www.ozarkcraftfair.com/

Black/Gold Walnut Festival Alton, Mo., October 1-2: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Alton-Ozark-Black-Gold-Walnut-Festival-313895522279396/

Harvest Homecoming, Harrison, October 1: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/harvesthomecoming/

Harvest Moon Festival, Forsyth, October 1: CLICK HERE: https://forsythmissouri.org/events/harvest-moon-festival/

Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mt. Vernon, October 7-9: CLICK HERE: https://www.mtvchamber.com/apple-butter-makin-days.html

Har-FEST, Buffalo, Mo., October 8: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/groups/515180199589133

Hollister Grape and Fall Festival, October 8: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/HollisterGrapeFest/

Art in the Park, Springfield, October 8-9: CLICK HERE: https://festivalnet.com/84055/Springfield-Missouri/Craft-Shows/Art-in-the-Park

Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Springs, October 8: CLICK HERE: http://www.maramecspringpark.com/events/

Spooky Risograph Workshop, Springfield, October 12: CLICK HERE: https://cultureflock.com/

Sparta Persimmon Days Festival, October 14-15: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/SpartaPersimmonDays/

Warsaw Heritage Days, October 15-16: CLICK HERE: https://welcometowarsaw.com/tourism/festivals-and-events/?utm_source=madden&utm_medium=googlecpc&utm_campaign=semc-mo&utm_content=benton_county_events&gclid=Cj0KCQjw-NaJBhDsARIsAAja6dNFwgPIBm_M6PR59AG2uduLyCjU4P5a0JnXpng36DI2Hyopl3hCTKoaApxwEALw_wcB

Springfield Rock, Gem & Mineral Show, Springfield Expo Center, October 22-23: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ogms.rocks/?ref=share

NOVEMBER 2021:

Springfield Sertoma’s Wingapalooza, November 5: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Wingapalooza/

Turkey Trot (Springfield), November 24: CLICK HERE: https://www.parkboard.org/624/27th-Annual-Turkey-Trot

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.