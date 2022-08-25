Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city.

“We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”

Over a year ago, the city council passed a housing incentive program, offering $7,000 per property to developers who built and occupied homes inside the city limits. The EDC says the program was a step in the right direction but has been met with minimal effect.

“With just a limited number of contractors here locally, it’s been difficult to see anything come from that,” said Largent. “We commend the city for putting that program in place, but it has been seen that it is not the silver bullet for the problem.”

The EDC is currently working with contractors in Fort Smith, Springfield, and locally on five new developments, saying it is hopeful all will begin construction by the end of the year.

New developments aim to create a variety of housing suited for all economic classes.

“Yeah, we definitely have to have a good variety, different price points, different selections; some people might be able to use a smaller home,” said Marty Burlsworth with Burlsworth & Associates Realty. “Harrison market continues to grow in popularity, it’s a quiet, small town that appeals to a lot of people, but as with most places, it’s a tight real estate market right now.”

Burlsworth has seen work with new residents to the area and says people moving to the area currently differ from rental options because of the strain.

“We’ve got some new high school coaches that have moved in, and everybody’s pretty much just doing rentals at least for temporary,” he said. “Maybe looking to build a home later. But because of what we’re seeing with prices, I’m hearing a lot of contractors are not looking to do that right now.”

Which is a challenge given the price of materials. So any new development would be welcomed by all.

“We could, within a matter of 12 months, see over four or 500 apartments and single-family homes under construction and completed,” said Largent. “This is such a giant leap forward from five years ago when we had none.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.