Group reports available housing impacting growth in Harrison, Ark.

City of Harrison, Ark.
City of Harrison, Ark.(ky3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) reports available housing is the biggest challenge affecting growth in the city.

“We just have a dearth of homes, and we’ve got to make headway,” said Bob Largent with the Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “It’s the longest pole in the tent. It takes longer to get someone to buy, develop, build, and sell houses. It’s not an overnight project.”

Over a year ago, the city council passed a housing incentive program, offering $7,000 per property to developers who built and occupied homes inside the city limits. The EDC says the program was a step in the right direction but has been met with minimal effect.

“With just a limited number of contractors here locally, it’s been difficult to see anything come from that,” said Largent. “We commend the city for putting that program in place, but it has been seen that it is not the silver bullet for the problem.”

The EDC is currently working with contractors in Fort Smith, Springfield, and locally on five new developments, saying it is hopeful all will begin construction by the end of the year.

New developments aim to create a variety of housing suited for all economic classes.

“Yeah, we definitely have to have a good variety, different price points, different selections; some people might be able to use a smaller home,” said Marty Burlsworth with Burlsworth & Associates Realty. “Harrison market continues to grow in popularity, it’s a quiet, small town that appeals to a lot of people, but as with most places, it’s a tight real estate market right now.”

Burlsworth has seen work with new residents to the area and says people moving to the area currently differ from rental options because of the strain.

“We’ve got some new high school coaches that have moved in, and everybody’s pretty much just doing rentals at least for temporary,” he said. “Maybe looking to build a home later. But because of what we’re seeing with prices, I’m hearing a lot of contractors are not looking to do that right now.”

Which is a challenge given the price of materials. So any new development would be welcomed by all.

“We could, within a matter of 12 months, see over four or 500 apartments and single-family homes under construction and completed,” said Largent. “This is such a giant leap forward from five years ago when we had none.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
An old school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools.
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
Springfield city council approves zoning for “Loose Goose”
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
Photo of Aidan by zookeeper Christina Rizzo/Dickerson Park Zoo
Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo mourns the death of a cougar
Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups