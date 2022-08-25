Leigh’s Lost and Found: See a Springfield Cards games and help a local dog rescue at the same time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - {ANCHOR} In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, an upcoming Springfield Cardinals game is going to the dogs.

Hammons Field hosts Woof Wednesdays every week but on September 7th, the local rescue 4 the Love of K9′s is taking over and calling it Floofs at the Field All the ticket proceeds will go to their effort to save as many dogs as they can.

A day at the ballpark is always exciting, but add in some cute pups, and you have a real homerun.

4 the Love of K9′s volunteer Ashley Friend says, “we’re bringing in our foster dogs or adoptable pets, and the community that buys tickets to the game are welcome to bring their dogs into the park as well.”

Volunteers are selling $20 tickets which get you into the game and more.

“You get entrance to the park, you get a hat, a chairback seat and you also get a shirt.”

Best of all, you get to help the more than 100 dogs in the rescue’s care right now.

Ashley tells us, “every dollar we have come in goes to help either put a dog in boarding or provide life saving medical treatment for dogs. Right now, we have a dog starting chemo for cancer.”

Last year, they sold 400 tickets for the first ever Floofs at the Field, and they’re hoping for another big turnout this year.

4 the Love of K9′s is also hoping to score some new foster families, which are always desperately needed since it’s a totally foster based rescue.

“I think we have two or three sitting in boarding right now waiting for that foster home to open up. And then we have an endless number of people who want to surrender a dog or breeders that are constantly retiring their dogs. Animal controls are overrun right now. They’re just out of room and unfortunately having to make tough decisions about what to do with the dogs. So fosters make those decisions less tough.”

If you’d like to get a ticket, click the link below to the 4 the Love of K9′s facebook page.

