Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County

LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned.

A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment of serious injuries.

