Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for a 1997 killing despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.

Fifty-year-old James Coddington received a lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m.

Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected Coddington’s clemency petition and declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for beating 73-year-old Albert Hale to death with a hammer.

Prosecutors say Coddington, then 24, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.

