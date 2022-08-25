Police: Man arrested after writing more than $150,000 in fake checks to buy new cars

The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for...
The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for theft after allegedly using fake checks to buy several vehicles.(Madisonville Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A Texas man is accused of writing fraudulent checks to buy several vehicles totaling more than $150,000.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd went to a Ford dealership this past weekend to purchase a 2021 F-350 King Ranch truck. Dodd reportedly wrote a check for $89,562.44.

KBTX reports Dodd then went to a Dodge dealership on Monday to purchase a 2021 Jeep for a female companion, where he wrote a $64,494.11 check for the vehicle.

Authorities said the Henson Brand Dealerships were then alerted by the Hempstead Police Department regarding Dodd purchasing two other vehicles in the Houston area with fraudulent checks.

The dealership said it confirmed with the Woodforest National Bank that Dodd’s checks were fraudulent and that the funds weren’t available.

Madisonville police said officers were able to make contact with the 66-year-old as he was driving back to the Ford dealership on Tuesday to get new tires.

According to officers, Dodd provided false reasons for not having funds in the account while making made-up calls to the bank as they didn’t find any valid bank contacts on his cellphone.

The Madisonville Police Department said Dodd has been arrested and charged with theft between $150,000 and $300,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
An old school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools.
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
Springfield city council approves zoning for “Loose Goose”
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

EXPLAINER: How Missouri’s Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights law works
Waukee Poe turned 101 years-old on Thursday, Aug. 25 after working her cattle farm well into...
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP
St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson (25) greets Paul Goldschmidt outside the dugout after...
Cardinals’ Goldschmidt has 2 HR, 5 RBIs in win over Cubs
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Testimony of Meadows, Powell sought in Ga. election probe; Kemp fights subpoena