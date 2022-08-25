Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

Robbery at the Kum & Go on West Smith Street
Robbery at the Kum & Go on West Smith Street(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44.

The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.

Officers used K9s to search an area around Lowe’s and a neighborhood near the store. They are also reviewing surveillance videos to try and get a description of the robber.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

