Springfield-Greene County health officials encourage getting your flu shot early

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flu season is right around the corner, and now may be the best time to get your flu shot. After seeing a rise in cases last year, health care officials are encouraging you to get your flu shot early.

The United States typically sees flu cases start to pop up in October, but new data has health care officials concerned that we could begin to see cases pop up sooner.

Australia is at the end of its yearly flu season, and according to the country’s health department, this is the worst flu season in five years. Health care officials are concerned that there will be an increase in cases this year and the toll it will have on hospitals. While flu cases can be mild, the disease still leads to thousands of hospitalizations and deaths annually. Officials are suggesting getting your flu shot early to avoid having a surge in cases.

“The CDC recommends that anyone six months of age and older get the vaccine, and quite frankly, it’s really important that you get the vaccine, not just for yourself but also to help protect your family and the community,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department Administrator of Communicable Diseases Kendra Findley.

Last season, there were approximately 8-13 million flu cases, a significant increase from the year earlier. Health care officials are concerned that we will not only see an increase in flu cases this year, but we may also see cases sooner.

“We’re seeing like in Australia having an early flu season, it is quite possible that we’re going to see more cases of flu this year,” said Findley. “We’re worried that if we do have a higher flu season, we’ve got COVID still circulating. We really do want to recommend that people get out and get that flu shot.”

One concern people often have is that the flu shot will give them the flu, but officials say that is not true.

“People believe that you can get flu when you get the flu shot, which is just not possible because there’s no live virus within the flu shot itself, the vaccination,” said Findley. “So if you get the flu vaccine and you feel like you’re getting some type of response to it. What’s happening is your body’s mounting an immune response to that vaccine, and you want to have that,”

Eligible patients can get the COVID-19 booster shot with the flu vaccine. You can visit your doctor, health department, or local pharmacy if you want to get your flu shot.

