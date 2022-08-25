Springfield Police Department reports uptick in car thefts in August

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report an uptick in car thefts in August in Springfield.

Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department says the rise in vehicle thefts follows a promising start to the year. He believes the department’s public education program focusing on preventing car thefts in the first quarter of 2022 worked. Auto thefts dropped by 30% over that period. Chief Williams says the success rate is fading.

“People have now forgotten that they’re supposed to take their keys with them and don’t leave their cars running,” said Chief Williams. “About half of our stolen cars, this month had the keys in them. So it’s a continuing effort to keep vigilant and make sure people are doing what they should be doing.”

The chief says in addition to car thefts, the department’s public education campaign has also targeted burglary and thefts from vehicles in 2022. The chief says the focus will be on robberies in the fourth quarter of this year.

