Taste of the Ozarks: Back-to-School Breakfast Cups
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a recipe to save time on breakfast for school mornings.

Ingredients:

12 slices of deli ham

10 eggs cracked and whipped

1 cup of shredded hashbrowns

2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a standard-sized muffin tin, spray each muffin cup and line it with one slice of deli ham. Equally, portion the whipped eggs into each up on top of the ham. Next, add shredded hash browns and sprinkle each cup with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and bake in preheated oven until eggs are firm. Breakfast cups can be eaten immediately or frozen for future use. To reheat frozen breakfast cups, place them on a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 90 seconds.

