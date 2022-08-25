WATCH: Porch pirates fill shopping cart with stolen packages as they walk through neighborhood

Porch pirates were caught on camera filling a shopping cart with stolen packages as they walked through a Las Vegas neighborhood.
By Kim Passoth and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A group of porch pirates was caught on camera stealing packages and putting them in a shopping cart as they walked through a Las Vegas neighborhood.

KVVU reports it was almost as if they were shopping in a store.

Resident Hugo Organista said he had gotten a notification about a package he ordered being delivered to his home over the weekend. He said his partner asked if he wanted to have someone pick it up for them, but he declined.

“When we got home on Sunday night, we pulled into the driveway, and I was poking my head out, looking for the package because I was kind of excited to open it,” Organista said.

However, the package was nowhere to be found, so Organista watched the security video.

All of the cameras and the security system at Organista’s home didn’t deter the thieves; they just captured them in the act.

“I could have very easily called a neighbor or a friend or somebody to come to pick it up, but I honestly just didn’t think that this one time it would happen,” Organista said.

Organista said he would make sure deliveries are only scheduled when he is home from now on.

He filed a claim with the store where the package was purchased, but they denied it because they said it had been delivered. He also reached out to his credit card company and believes the purchase protection policy will cover him.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
An old school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools.
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
Springfield city council approves zoning for “Loose Goose”
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

EXPLAINER: How Missouri’s Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights law works
Waukee Poe turned 101 years-old on Thursday, Aug. 25 after working her cattle farm well into...
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP
St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson (25) greets Paul Goldschmidt outside the dugout after...
Cardinals’ Goldschmidt has 2 HR, 5 RBIs in win over Cubs
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Testimony of Meadows, Powell sought in Ga. election probe; Kemp fights subpoena