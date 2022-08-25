On Your Side: Don’t get scammed with concert tickets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Surely you’ve heard Garth Brooks is coming to the Ozarks.

On October 1, Brooks will open the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning on Ticketmaster.

Consumer groups report an uptick in concert ticket scams. After the pandemic, concerts are back, and it’s just another way for crooks to steal your money.

Garth Brooks talked to KY3 News and gave this advice when buying tickets.

“There’s also a waiting room that opens at 9 a.m., which I highly suggest you get into because the only people in that waiting room are human beings,” said Brooks. “You’re going to have to answer a couple of questions. But that way, the tickets are going to human beings and not to bots, and you’re not redirected to some other website or anything.”

Double check. Make sure you’re on the correct site.

“When people are typing in their search bar, Garth Brooks tickets, what may pop up is what looks like to be Ticketmaster, and when they click on the link, it might look like a legit website. However, we are realizing scammers are using that as an imposter website. That’s what consumers really need to be careful with,” said Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau.

There’s an eight-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets cost $98.95.

“I am clueless as to why scalping has remained legal forever. If they get rid of it, they get rid of all these things like dynamic pricing. They could get rid of everything. And then it would get back to the artist. And the people that allow that person to be an artist and get to see each other at reasonable prices and get to spend the night together, and everything would be great. So I think the only thing I can suggest, I like capital punishment for scalping. I don’t think it’s too severe. And I think if you get a couple of those done, I think the message would get around,” jokingly said Brooks.

Always use a credit card for protection.

Understand the refund policy.

If you buy second-hand, like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, be wary of super cheap or below-market prices. That’s a red flag. They’re not real. People with tickets for big headliners want what they paid for. Ask to see the official purchase email to ensure you’re getting the real thing.

