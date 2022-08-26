An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.

Police believe the same man may have held up the Fast-And-Friendly at Kansas Expressway and Elfindale around the same time Thursday morning.

A robber got away with money from the Kum & Go on West Smith Street around 1:00 Thursday morning. Police believe a different man is responsible for that robbery.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos to try and get a description of both robbers.

