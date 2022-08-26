An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before

An attempted robbery at the Kum & Go on West Smith Street in Springfield, Mo.
An attempted robbery at the Kum & Go on West Smith Street in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.

Police believe the same man may have held up the Fast-And-Friendly at Kansas Expressway and Elfindale around the same time Thursday morning.

A robber got away with money from the Kum & Go on West Smith Street around 1:00 Thursday morning. Police believe a different man is responsible for that robbery.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos to try and get a description of both robbers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An old school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools.
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
Robbery at the Kum & Go on West Smith Street
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.
You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why
You may see more hummingbirds the next few weeks, here’s why

Latest News

A weak front could kick off a few showers and storms today, though most areas will be dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The storm threat returns
Isolated storms return
High school football starts Friday! As schools get ready to take on their rivals, there is one...
Why you won’t see paramedics at Springfield High School football games
Shawn Vomund leads the Shanty Choir at one of the group's sing-alongs.
Ozarks Life: The Shanty Choir of Springfield