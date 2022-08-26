Arenado to paternity list, Yepez called up from AAA Memphis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals made four roster moves Friday, the team announced.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado, who did not play in the last game of this week’s series against the Cubs, has officially been placed on paternity leave. He flew back to St. Louis to be with his wife for the birth of their first child before the road trip ended.

The team recalled Juan Yepez from AAA Memphis. The utility player last appeared with the Cardinals in mid-July before he suffered a forearm strain.

Reliever Ryan Helsley has been activated from the Restricted List. He had been away from the team since late last week due to the birth of his first child.

The Cards also sent reliever Packy Naughton down to AAA Memphis.

