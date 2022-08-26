Authorities investigate human remains located along Beaver Lake

NEAR ROGERS, Mo. (KY3) - Northwest Arkansas investigators say they’ve recovered human remains from Beaver Lake.

A caller reported seeing something suspicious under the State Highway 412 bridge on the lake’s western edge.

No other details have been released. Investigators say they are waiting on autopsy results.

