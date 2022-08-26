CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.

Video shows a man walking toward the victim’s garage near Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

July 30, 2022 3:37 a.m. 3300 block of South Rinks Lane
Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield.

Greene County detectives say the thief used a garage opener to steal the $4,000 bike.
Greene County detectives say the thief used a garage opener to steal the $4,000 bike.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after 3:30 a.m. Deputy Paige Rippee says the man took a garage door opener from a vehicle in the driveway and used it to open the garage. A neighbor’s security camera shows the man pushing the motorcycle down the driveway.

The victim told investigators the motorcycle is valued at approximately $4,000. It’s a black Honda CBR 500 with custom features including multicolor LED underglow lights. If you recognize the man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
