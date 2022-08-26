Dadeville School District leaders remember superintendent killed in a car crash

Dadeville School District leaders remember superintendent killed in a car crash.
Dadeville School District leaders remember superintendent killed in a car crash.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash on Aug. 24 in Bolivar on State Highway T.

State Highway Troopers said a truck, driven by a 16-year-old, hit Matthew Bushey’s car, killing him.

Josh Worthington, Board of Education president, said Bushey will be missed.

“He built a place here, but it’s so effective that in a tragedy, he was still able, even in his absence, to help it run so very, very well,” said Worthington.

Worthington said Bushey was a man who wanted to make everyone better around him.

”He saw every one of those kids as an individual person. He saw every teacher was an individual person,” said Worthington.

Investigators said a teenage driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, hit the 48-year-old and suffered serious injuries. A juvenile passenger inside Bushey’s car also suffered serious injuries.

Worthington said Bushey was the kind of person to know all the families and make every kid feel special.

”He impacted people not just in southwest Missouri, but all over the state if I could begin to show you my phone, and all the people who have called, texted,” said Worthington.

Worthington said the superintendent leaves behind a large legacy.

”There’s not any family here that wasn’t touched by him and very meaningful ways,” said Worthington. “Sometimes your impacts are really known by the hole that you leave.”

Worthington said Bushey was at the school district for 18 years and helped grow this smaller community into a more effective place to learn by doing many different jobs and treating everyone as family.

”It is one big family, and he cared so much about his family,” said Worthington. “He had so much respect and valued this school and community family.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

book
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
An old school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools.
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
Springfield city council approves zoning for “Loose Goose”
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

Latest News

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
A fan looks at the jersey of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson before the start...
Chiefs honor Len Dawson during preseason finale vs Packers
EXPLAINER: How Missouri’s Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights law works
Waukee Poe turned 101 years-old on Thursday, Aug. 25 after working her cattle farm well into...
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!