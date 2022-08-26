Drug arrests drop in Springfield; Police say that’s not necessarily a good thing

Fewer officers means fewer arrests
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say drug arrests across the city have dropped compared to 2021. But that may not be a good thing.

Drug and narcotic violations have dropped 32% in Springfield since 2021. Drug equipment violations have dropped 36% in the same period. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says that doesn’t mean there are fewer offenders.

“That category, you really want to see an increase,” said Chief Williams. “So, that’s kind of a positive-negative, if you will. We’re still working on those big long-term investigations, but some of the street level narcotics violations that we routinely picked up on, there’s been a lessening of those because we just don’t have the staff to go after that.”

Chief Williams says that SPD has had to prioritize filling patrol jobs over investigative positions due to staffing shortages. The numbers show that, while arrest numbers are going down, it isn’t because fewer people are using drugs. It means they don’t have enough personnel to focus on “street-level” drug offenders.

“We stay pretty consistent with the people who come through, and I know from trying to get people into treatment both locally and around the area that it’s just as difficult now to get somebody into treatment as it ever has been,” said David Stoecker Executive Director of the Springfield Recovery Community Center. “We have a few more good programs to try to get people in, but it’s still really difficult, so I wouldn’t say chaotic substance use is going down.”

