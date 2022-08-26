Judge releases Boone County, Ark. man sentenced for murder early from prison

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Boone County, Arkansas man, originally sentenced to life without parole, has been released from prison after serving shy of 26 years.

Benjamin MacFarland was convicted for the murder of John Melbourne Jr., which took place on August 19, 1996. MacFarland was a juvenile at the time he committed the crime. A judge resentenced him in 2017, to 40 years in prison, by Circuit Court Judge John Putnam following a ruling by the U.S Supreme Court that life-without-parole sentences were unconstitutional.

“It didn’t make sense to me because they resentenced him because he was juvenile when it happened,” said Stephanie Ringberg, a childhood friend of Melbourne Jr. “But that juvenile was capable of taking John’s last breathe and laughing about it.”

MacFarland became eligible for parole following the resentencing because he had served 70 percent of his time. His case is one of about 60 in Arkansas that have been revisited since the ruling on the unconstitutional sentencing.

“We think at least in our position is we have an obligation to the community and the victims’ families,” said David Ethredge, prosecuting attorney over the Arkansas 14th Judicial District. “They believe there’s closure and there is an answer, and then that’s been changed, and that’s difficult.”

A judge released MacFarland on August 19, 26 years after the crime.

