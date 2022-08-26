Kimberling City, Mo. Police Department increasing community security through new “Eye Watch Challenge”

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kimberling City Police Department is increasing community security through a new department program.

The “Eye Watch Challenge” started at the beginning of August. Around four dozen cards have been passed out, letting the community know if their business and homes are secure.

Vashon Borich-Leach lives in the area. She thinks it is great officers are taking the time to patrol the area more.

”It’s great to have that additional protection, where people are checking on us, making sure that we’re safe,” said Borich-Leach.

She also thinks becoming more familiar with those who protect and serve this area can help decrease crime.

”You’re going to be more outspoken about what’s going on in your neighborhood because now they’re a part of the community and not just somebody who’s getting the first-time call.”

Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine says because the eye watch challenge is still in the awareness stage, if your home or business has been tagged, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

”It’s saying that we’ve been out there,” Lemoine said. “Even if it’s an ordinance violation, they’ve been served with this blue card. It’s a warning.”

Chief Lemoine says officers have been to a few businesses that were not secured. However, he says this gives them an excellent opportunity to work with owners making their business and community safer.

”Being proactive, being out in the community is essential to me and necessary for the community,” said Lemoine. “For them to see us and not just visual presence, this is actually tangible.”

The department says if you have seen or been given an eye watch card, let it know.

”That’ll give us a sense of accountability on their end,” Lemoine said. “As well as saying they received it, they acknowledged it, and they notified us.”

Chief Lemoine says if you see something out of the ordinary, say something. You can also report non-emergencies on the police department’s website.

CLICK HERE to report a crime and view additional department resources.

