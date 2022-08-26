Lake of the Ozarks prepares for annual shootout weekend

By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The annual Shootout at Lake of the Ozarks is underway.

It is a charity event drawing thousands from across the country.

“People come from all over the country, all four corners of the country, and everyone hanging out,” said Ron Duggin. “It’s a boat race, but there’s a lot of other events that go along with it. Everything here is to raise money for charities.”

Duggin is the owner of Captain Ron’s in Sunrise Beach. He says people can expect a lot going on this weekend.

“The main event is tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. We have the boat races. It’s one boat at a time on a closed course to see how fast they can go,” said Duggin.

With the increase in people, police want to remind everyone to enjoy themselves safely.

”I want people to know that there is a large event, a very large event on the south side of the city, that they do need to slow down and be aware of their surroundings, and that other vehicles may be pulling in and out of the roadway where they typically don’t pull in and out of,” said Chief Scott Craig, Police Chief at Sunrise Beach Police Department.

There will be a no-wake zone for the race. That starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The race begins at 10 a.m.

