New library kiosk opens in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 24-hour, 7-day-a-week library opened in Springfield.

The Library Express East is an outdoor library kiosk. It allows cardholders to check out books and DVDs from the unit. You can also do that online as well.

”They can put an item on hold and directly send the item to the kiosk. They will get a text, email, or phone to be notified to let them know that it’s available and they can pick it up at any time,” said Kathleen O’Dell of the Springfield-Greene County Library System.

You can find the Library Kiosk on East Chestnut Expressway near U.S. 65 in the parking lot of the Frisco Building.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
An old school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools.
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
FRIDAY TICKET SALE: Third Garth Brooks show added at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Robbery at the Kum & Go on West Smith Street
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

A weak front could kick off a few showers and storms today, though most areas will be dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Low rain chances this weekend
Police investigate suspicious package outside grocery store in West Plains, Mo.
Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
FRIDAY TICKET SALE: Third Garth Brooks show added at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Why you won’t see paramedics at Springfield High School football games