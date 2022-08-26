New library kiosk opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 24-hour, 7-day-a-week library opened in Springfield.

The Library Express East is an outdoor library kiosk. It allows cardholders to check out books and DVDs from the unit. You can also do that online as well.

”They can put an item on hold and directly send the item to the kiosk. They will get a text, email, or phone to be notified to let them know that it’s available and they can pick it up at any time,” said Kathleen O’Dell of the Springfield-Greene County Library System.

You can find the Library Kiosk on East Chestnut Expressway near U.S. 65 in the parking lot of the Frisco Building.

