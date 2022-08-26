Ozarks Life: The Shanty Choir of Springfield

Singing songs of the sea, the choir hopes to unite the community with these sing-alongs at restaurants.
Shawn Vomund leads the Shanty Choir with a sing-along of sea shanties.
Shawn Vomund leads the Shanty Choir with a sing-along of sea shanties.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - For the past year, Shawn Vomund and Zach Stelzer have been leading The Shanty Choir, singing sea shanties at restaurants and microbrews in Springfield.

The Shanty Choir is having its monthly meet-up on Friday, August 26, at Springfield’s Great Escape Brew Works. It runs from 7 to 9.

You don’t need any formal training as a singer, or pirate, to attend and have fun.

We have links to The Shanty Choir’s website and Facebook page so you can find out when they’re playing in the future.

