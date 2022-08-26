Police investigate suspicious package outside grocery store in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious package in West Plains.

Officers on Friday morning responded to the report at 705 Kentucky Avenue. Someone left it outside the 10 Box Cost Plus grocery store.

Police cleared the area. They ask the public to stay away from the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.