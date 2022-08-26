Police investigate suspicious package outside grocery store in West Plains, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious package in West Plains.

Officers on Friday morning responded to the report at 705 Kentucky Avenue. Someone left it outside the 10 Box Cost Plus grocery store.

Police cleared the area. They ask the public to stay away from the area.

