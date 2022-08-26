Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle.

The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.

After a short foot pursuit, deputies arrested the two suspects.

Nobody suffered any injuries in the crashes. Deputies say only the bus driver and an administrator were on the school bus.

