Schmitt leads Valentine in latest SLU/YouGov poll

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A poll released Friday morning has Eric Schmitt leading in the Missouri U.S. Senate race.

The poll asked 900 likely Missouri voters about the Senate race and other political issues that are facing Missouri. It was conducted by SLU/YouGov.

In the race for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat, Schmitt has at least an 11% lead over Trudy Busch Valentine. Of those surveyed, 8% said they were still undecided.

When asked, 50% of those surveyed said they disagreed with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. In addition, 75% said they believe it should be possible for a Missouri woman to legally obtain an abortion in cases of rape, incest, or when the pregnancy endangers a woman’s life.

The poll also asked about approval ratings for some national and local political figures. Pollsters reported President Joe Biden’s approval rating is 36%, Governor Mike Parson’s approval rating is 50%, Senator Josh Hawley’s approval rating is 46% and Senator Roy Blunt’s approval rating is 35%. The Missouri State Legislature’s approval rating is 46%.

