Services for Chiefs great Len Dawson announced

FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday, May 2, 2014, at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)(Mark Duncan | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Funeral services for former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson are set for Friday, Sept. 16.

Funeral services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Country Club Christian Church.

Dawson died this week at the age of 87.

His family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Kansas Health System in support of nursing scholarships.

You can read his entire obituary here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
FRIDAY TICKET SALE: Third Garth Brooks show added at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
An old school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools.
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
Robbery at the Kum & Go on West Smith Street
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Police investigate deadly crash in Branson, Mo.
Help Give Hope is having a garage sale in its 30,000 square-foot warehouse this weekend to...
Springfield nonprofit Help Give Hope holding a big garage sale this weekend
Crews detonate suspicious package found outside grocery store in West Plains, Mo.
The annual event is expected to draw thousands.
Lake of the Ozarks prepares for annual shootout weekend
Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: See live updates on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s Scoreboard page