Springfield nonprofit Help Give Hope holding a big garage sale this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A significant garage sale is happening in Springfield this weekend, and the proceeds will help struggling families pay their living costs.

A good garage sale has a little everything from furniture and dishes to clothes and toys. And in this case, you’ll find 30,000 square feet of merchandise to check out.

Help Give Hope is a 41-year-old nonprofit organization located just a few blocks north of Kearney in north Springfield at 2809 North Cedarbrook. And since 2003, it has used a garage sale as its primary fundraiser to help families in Greene, Christian, and Webster Counties.

“We’re a children’s charity first-and-foremost,” explained Help Give Hope Executive Director Murray Beairsto. “We help families with rental assistance and utility assistance. During the pandemic, those were two key things that people really struggled with.”

Pam Mietus of Willard knows about that struggle. Pam was once a single mom with three children whose Christmas was saved by charitable giving like that found at Help Give Hope.

Pam remembered how much it meant for her children to get presents when she could not provide any gifts for them herself.

“They came and dropped off everything,” she said. “We all cried and had a great time. Now I’m going to be giving back to this organization because I’m so grateful.”

In addition to its Christmas project, which provides toys, food, clothing, bikes, appliances, furniture, and toiletries to families in need, and the General Assistance Program that helps pay rent, utilities, gas, and groceries, Help Give Hope also offers a used car program where the organization purchases used cars and donate them to those struggling to get back on their feet financially.

“The difference a car makes is very measurable, and it really shows how people can become independent,” Beairsto pointed out.

And with the pandemic and inflation, the organization’s services are needed now more than ever.

“The way the world is going, especially with the economy, we all need a helping hand,” Mietus said.

“This garage sale is the key to giving us the opportunity to give back to the community,” Beairsto added. “Every bit that we raise here goes to help those families in need. We had a woman come in today who has six of her grandchildren because the mother wasn’t able to take care of them. We were able to give her a washer and dryer today. Six kids is a lot of clothes!”

The garage sale continues on Saturday (Aug. 27) from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“If you’re feeling down, giving back and helping somebody else will always bring you back up,” Mietus said.

