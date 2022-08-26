Springfield Police Department starts targeted patrols around vulnerable businesses

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department told the Springfield City Council restaurants, auto dealerships, rental businesses, salons and tattoo parlors are all at the top of the list of businesses vulnerable to burglaries.

To combat this, Chief Williams says SPD started targeted patrols outside high-risk businesses beginning August 1.

Caleb Crane, a tattoo artist at Traditions on Campbell, says while he thinks it’s not a bad idea. Where he works is not a high-crime neighborhood. He believes that while his place of work might not be affected too much, other tattoo shops in higher crime neighborhoods will most likely benefit.

