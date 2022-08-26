USDA announces specialty crop block grant program funding for Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) – Several projects to help the Natural State’s crops will get a big boost very soon.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service was awarded over $357,000 in the Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funding to Arkansas.

Officials said the grant will help the Arkansas Department of Agriculture fund projects to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops and support growers through marketing, education, and research.

“USDA applauds Arkansas’s continued commitment to supporting our nation’s producers of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, Jenny Lester Moffitt.

“These funds will help Arkansas organizations provide needed outreach and promotional efforts for Arkansas specialty crops, fund specialty crop research initiatives, and help create value-added products. We look forward to working with the recipients on these exciting projects that provide economic benefit to producers and our rural communities”, said Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward.

According to a news release, the funding to Arkansas is part of a total of $72.9 million in non-competitive FY 2022 SCBGP funding for 55 states, territories, and the District of Columbia. The SCBGP funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops.

You can find out more information about the grants by clicking here.

