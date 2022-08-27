2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning

(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri.

Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.

