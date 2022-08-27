Crosswalk on Grant Ave. raises safety concerns; City says equipment is delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crosswalk near Parkview High School is raising concerns among parents. The crosswalk connects Parkview High School to JFK stadium.

According to the city, the crosswalk does not have a button to warn drivers when someone is crossing due to the construction at Grant Avenue Parkway. The city says it’s waiting for a new one to come in and is facing delays due to supply chain shortages.

With so much traffic on Grant Avenue, some are worried and say the message boards the city put up Friday afternoon are not enough in the meantime.

“They took away all our lights and correct signage. We should have a light the push the button, and it gave a red light for each way,” said Lisa Jones, Parent. “We used to be able to cross safely without having to worry about getting run over.”

Jones and her son use wheelchairs, and accessibility is top of mind.

“Even the kids before and after school, my son’s in a wheelchair, he goes to the field twice, at minimum twice a day, which is four trips across this road,” said Jones.

The crosswalk sits on Grant Avenue. The city says crews removed the light to stop traffic during construction of the Grant Avenue Parkway Project.

”The intention was to have everything in place installed and opened by the time the school opened this fall,” said Martin Gugel, Springfield Public Works. “Everything was with the exception of the equipment at the crosswalk due to continuing issues that we faced with shipping and material delays.”

Martin Gugle with Springfield’s Public Works Department says signs were put up Friday afternoon to warn drivers of pedestrians. Jones says that’s not enough.

”I need it back, I need it back to where it was, we need a light here, and we need an avenue for the kids to come from school to JFK,” said Jones. “They are going back from after a football game tonight in the dark, and that is just asking for trouble.“

”Anybody that uses Grant as their daily commute pathway is you know to drive slow, drive the speed limit, be mindful, as you’re driving near School campus expect pedestrians,” said Gugel.

