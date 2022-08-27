Missouri Highway Patrol investigates 2 deaths in UTV crash in Camden County
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County.
Details are limited. Troopers with Troop F report two deaths in the crash. The UTV had a total of five people inside it.
Troopers remind while these machines can be fun for the entire family, things can quickly turn deadly.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.