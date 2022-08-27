Missouri Highway Patrol investigates 2 deaths in UTV crash in Camden County

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County.

Details are limited. Troopers with Troop F report two deaths in the crash. The UTV had a total of five people inside it.

Troopers remind while these machines can be fun for the entire family, things can quickly turn deadly.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
FRIDAY TICKET SALE: Third Garth Brooks show added at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
An old school discipline method is returning to some Missouri schools.
Cassville, Mo. School District reinstates corporal punishment option for students, parents react to decision
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
Robbery at the Kum & Go on West Smith Street
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Crosswalk on Grant Ave. raises safety concerns, City says equipment is delayed
Crosswalk on Grant Ave.
Crosswalk on Grant Ave. raises safety concerns; City says equipment is delayed
Police investigate deadly crash in Branson, Mo.
Help Give Hope is having a garage sale in its 30,000 square-foot warehouse this weekend to...
Springfield nonprofit Help Give Hope holding a big garage sale this weekend