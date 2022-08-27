Police investigate deadly crash in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Branson.

On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the crash along State Highway 165 near Table Rock Dam.

Police say one person died in the crash. Two others suffered injuries. Officers believe the crash happened because of speeding.

Police have not released any names of those involved.

