Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield.
Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning.
Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body.
