Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield.

Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning.

Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body.

