Shots fired at Normandy High School during fight after football game

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man fired shots during a fight that broke out at Normandy High School after a football game Saturday.

Police tell News 4 that the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Normandy High had just finished its first game of the season against Confluence Preparatory Academy when a fight broke out in the parking lot. During the fight, police say a man fired shots, got into a car and led fled.

The man then led officers on a chase, which ended in Charlack. Police say they then arrested the man after a short foot chase. Officers say they recovered a gun. Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract that will allow the City of Branson’s...
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
FRIDAY TICKET SALE: Third Garth Brooks show added at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after a three-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning
FILE
Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed
Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning.
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.