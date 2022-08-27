Shots fired at Normandy High School during fight after football game

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man fired shots during a fight that broke out at Normandy High School after a football game Saturday.

Police tell News 4 that the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Normandy High had just finished its first game of the season against Confluence Preparatory Academy when a fight broke out in the parking lot. During the fight, police say a man fired shots, got into a car and led fled.

The man then led officers on a chase, which ended in Charlack. Police say they then arrested the man after a short foot chase. Officers say they recovered a gun. Nobody was injured.

