TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield

A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after a three-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday.
A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after a three-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene.

Police have not released any information about possible injuries in the crash. We do not know what led up to the crash.

