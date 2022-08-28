BBB: Back-to-School safety tips

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Better Business Bureau has some back-to-school safety tips.

Regional Director Whitney Quick warned of certain applications may collect data.

She said contests and giveaways online collect a lot of personal information that could lead to identity theft.

She also said it’s important to know what your child is doing online.

“Kids can create accounts on websites without permission, so social media sites are ripe with strangers with intentions that may be quite different from yours,” she explained. “Many sites are designed to collect and sell unauthorized user details, behaviors, to advertisers looking to engage in targeted marketing. Some kids may falsely create a birthdate to meet the minimum age requirement when creating an account, so know what your child is doing online.”

Quick said you should keep track of their social media accounts and watch out for fraudulent websites.

