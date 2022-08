Chiefs trim roster ahead of Tuesday deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs let go of five players Saturday morning in a pre-deadline roster cutdown.

The Chiefs released offensive tackle Roderick Johnson and waived quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker and linebacker Mike Rose. Letting go of those five players leaves the Chiefs at 75 players on their roster, prior to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline at which Kansas City -- and other NFL franchises -- must cut their roster to 53 players.

Fifth-year offensive lineman Roderick Johnson was released, meaning the veteran tackle is free to sign immediately with any other franchise. The other four cuts were waived and are subject to the NFL’s waiver system.

