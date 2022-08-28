Kids and adults get muddy at Republic’s annual Got Mud Run

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Kids and adults got very muddy at the annual Got Mud Run in Republic on Saturday. 

Kids trudged through a mile-long course with several obstacles. Adults batted a two-mile course with obstacles.

Organizers say they keep adding to the event’s challenging course.

”We have a brand new start this year,” said Jennifer Mayfield of the city of Republic. “It’s a giant water slide, which everyone is super excited about. We have a new finish line. We have a mud mountain, which is very, very hard to get up and down. We have the mud pond and the huge water slide in our woods. We have trenches. We have pits. We have all kinds of stuff.”

The mud run started as a youth event. The city later let the adults try it.

